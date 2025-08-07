Thu: Delek, NewMed surge on Egypt gas deal

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.10%, to 2,930.04 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.08%, to 2,978.76 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.15%, to 524.50 points. The Tel Bond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.27%, to 404.48 points. Turnover totaled NIS 11.34 billion in equities and NIS 3.47 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.7%. The index is up 22.3% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.90% lower, at 3.4170/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.37% lower, at 3.9881/€.

Elbit Systems led trading today, and fell 1.39%. Teva rose 1.15%; Mice rose 0.46%; Bank Leumi fell 2.04%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.84%.

Notable advancers today were Summit, up 5.29%; Delek Group, up 4.48%; Nova, up 4.43%; and NewMed Energy, up 4.15%. Today, NewMed, a subsidiary of Delek Group, announced a huge gas export deal with Egypt, while Nova reported a 51.3% rise in quarterly net profit. Direct Finance fell 4.79%, Priortech fell 3.69%, and Turpaz fell 3.69%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 7, 2025.

