Thu: Delek, NewMed surge on Egypt gas deal

7 Aug, 2025 19:15
Globes correspondent

The main indices broke their losing run today with slight rises.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.10%, to 2,930.04 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.08%, to 2,978.76 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.15%, to 524.50 points. The Tel Bond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.27%, to 404.48 points. Turnover totaled NIS 11.34 billion in equities and NIS 3.47 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.7%. The index is up 22.3% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.90% lower, at 3.4170/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.37% lower, at 3.9881/€.

Elbit Systems led trading today, and fell 1.39%. Teva rose 1.15%; Mice rose 0.46%; Bank Leumi fell 2.04%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.84%.

Notable advancers today were Summit, up 5.29%; Delek Group, up 4.48%; Nova, up 4.43%; and NewMed Energy, up 4.15%. Today, NewMed, a subsidiary of Delek Group, announced a huge gas export deal with Egypt, while Nova reported a 51.3% rise in quarterly net profit. Direct Finance fell 4.79%, Priortech fell 3.69%, and Turpaz fell 3.69%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 7, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.

