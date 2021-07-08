search
Thu: Delek dives

8 Jul, 2021 20:13
The main indices fell substantially today, with Delek Group and the banks leading the way down.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.87%, to 1,659.30 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 2.15%, to 1,735.49 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.88%, to 564.17 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.34%, to 369.35 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.89 billion in equities and NIS 4.89 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.8%. The index is up 10.6% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.28% higher, at NIS 3.2790/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.37% higher, at NIS 3.8784/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and fell 1.98%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.40%; Bank Leumi fell 2.70%; Delek Group fell 9.45%; and Discount Bank fell 2.27%.

Other notable decliners today were Axilion, down 11.97%, ElectReon, down 7.29%, Tower Semiconductor, down 6.29%, and Gencell, down 5.73%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 8, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021

