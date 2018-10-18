Thu: Discount, Leumi lead rises

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.70%, to 1,620.64 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.52%, to 1,462.92 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.24%, to 389.06 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.04%, to 347.51 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.05 billion in equities and NIS 2.81 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.0%. The index is up 7.3% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.08% higher, at NIS 3.6520/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.24% lower, at NIS 4.2037/€.

Discount Bank led trading today, and rose 2.44%. Bank Leumi rose 1.03%; Teva rose 3.26%; Airport City rose 0.99%; and Delek Group rose 0.81%. Notable decliners today were Camtek, down 2.58%; Electra, down 1.61%; Kamada, down 1.24%; and Opko Health, down 1.16%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 18, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018