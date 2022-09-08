Thu: Doral, Energean stand out as week ends on uptick

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.86%, to 1,987.29 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.89%, to 2,037.92 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.37%, to 415.22 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.02%, to 357.99 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.77 billion in equities and NIS 3.72 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.6%. The index is down 0.5% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.26% lower, at NIS 3.4250/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.94% higher, at NIS 3.4320/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and rose 0.27%. Bank Leumi rose 1.40%; Delek Group rose 3.03%; ICL rose 0.97%; and Discount Bank rose 0.15%.

Notable advancers today were Doral Energy, up 14.10%; Energean, which reported first half results and declared a first dividend, up 8.91%; Veridis, up 7.76%, and Liveperson, up 7.19%.

