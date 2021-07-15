Thu: Down day leaves TA 35 flat for week

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.85%, to 1,657.92 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.00%, to 1,733.08 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.99%, to 557.53 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.11%, to 370.59 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.97 billion in equities and NIS 2.79 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index was unchanged. The index is up 10.6% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.37% lower, at NIS 3.2660/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.34% lower, at NIS 3.8567/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and rose 0.04%. Bank Leumi rose 0.73%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.90%; Enlight fell 1.55%; and Teva fell 1.85%.

Prominent decliners were Axilion, down 7.03% Itamar Medical, down 5.83%, BATM, down 5.79%, Compugen, down 5.29%, and Gilat, down 4.74%.

