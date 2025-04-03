search
Front > TASE report

Thu: Dual-listed stocks again depress TASE indices

3 Apr, 2025 18:51
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

As share prices tumbled in New York, the main indices in Tel Aviv fell today, despite rises by the banks.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.62%, to 2,448.47 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.85%, to 2,481.33 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.49%, to 431.83 points. The Tel Bond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.17%, to 391.70 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.9 billion in equities and NIS 4.45 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.5%. The index is up 2.2% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.16% higher, at 3.7050/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 2.5% higher, at 4.0924/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 1.00%. Bank Hapoalim rose 0.81%; Elbit Systems rose 1.07%; Nice fell 2.32%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.76%.

Notable advancers today were Isrotel, up 4.58%; Argo Properties, up 4.20%; and Bezeq, up 2.80%. A combination of factors led to some steep falls: the new US tariffs; a drop in the price of oil; and steep falls in New York that hit dual-listed stocks. Delta Galil fell 9.37%, Camtek fell 7.04%, Tower Semiconductor fell 6.04%, Navitas Petroleum fell 5.78%, and Nayax fell 5.13%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 3, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018