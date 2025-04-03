Thu: Dual-listed stocks again depress TASE indices

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.62%, to 2,448.47 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.85%, to 2,481.33 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.49%, to 431.83 points. The Tel Bond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.17%, to 391.70 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.9 billion in equities and NIS 4.45 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.5%. The index is up 2.2% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.16% higher, at 3.7050/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 2.5% higher, at 4.0924/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 1.00%. Bank Hapoalim rose 0.81%; Elbit Systems rose 1.07%; Nice fell 2.32%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.76%.

Notable advancers today were Isrotel, up 4.58%; Argo Properties, up 4.20%; and Bezeq, up 2.80%. A combination of factors led to some steep falls: the new US tariffs; a drop in the price of oil; and steep falls in New York that hit dual-listed stocks. Delta Galil fell 9.37%, Camtek fell 7.04%, Tower Semiconductor fell 6.04%, Navitas Petroleum fell 5.78%, and Nayax fell 5.13%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 3, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.