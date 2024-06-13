Thu: El Al nosedives on aircraft purchase talks

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.47%, to 1,987.86 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.36%, to 1,966.26 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.62%, to 417.32 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.28%, to 372.09 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.06 billion in equities and NIS 5.09 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.21% lower, at NIS 3.7150/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.10% higher, at NIS 4.0056/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and rose 1.09%. Bank Leumi rose 1.595; Teva rose 0.97%; Elbit Systems fell 2.63%; and Discount Bank rose 2.53%.

Notable advancers today were Nova, up 3.92%; Priortech, up 3.74%; and Israel Shipyards, up 3.41%. El Al, which has announced talks with Boeing on the purchase and lease of 30 737 MAX aircraft in a deal worth up to $2.5 billion, fell 7.26%; Maytronics fell 5.91%; Energean fell 4.30%; and Delek Group fell 3.54%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 13, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.