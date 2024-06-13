search
Thu: El Al nosedives on aircraft purchase talks

13 Jun, 2024 18:47
The main indices rose today, buoyed by the banks, but investors expressed disapproval of El Al's proposal to procure Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.47%, to 1,987.86 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.36%, to 1,966.26 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.62%, to 417.32 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.28%, to 372.09 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.06 billion in equities and NIS 5.09 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.21% lower, at NIS 3.7150/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.10% higher, at NIS 4.0056/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and rose 1.09%. Bank Leumi rose 1.595; Teva rose 0.97%; Elbit Systems fell 2.63%; and Discount Bank rose 2.53%.

Notable advancers today were Nova, up 3.92%; Priortech, up 3.74%; and Israel Shipyards, up 3.41%. El Al, which has announced talks with Boeing on the purchase and lease of 30 737 MAX aircraft in a deal worth up to $2.5 billion, fell 7.26%; Maytronics fell 5.91%; Energean fell 4.30%; and Delek Group fell 3.54%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 13, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.

