Thu: Energean soars on Edison acquisition

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.36%, to 1,607.35 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.21%, to 1,490.73 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.12%, to 373.31 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.13%, to 352.49 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.05 billion in equities and NIS 3.71 billion in bonds..

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.7%. The index is up 9.7% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.14% lower, at NIS 3.5760/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.16% lower, at NIS 4.0264/€.

Following the news that it was buying Italian company Edison Energy & Production (E&P) for $750 million, Greek energy company Energean, which is listed in Tel Aviv, soared 19.02%, on the day's highest volume. It was followed by Bank Leumi, which fell 0.11%; Bank Hapoalim, up 0.67%; Azrieli Group, down 1.16%; and Nice Systems, up 0.46%.

Bet Shemesh Engines rose 4.93% to an all-time peak, while notable decliners included B Communications, down 5.44%, and Partner Communications, down 1.92%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 4, 2019

