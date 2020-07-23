Thu: Energy stocks retreat, Bet Shemesh Engines soars

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.73%, to 1,388.27 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.83%, to 1,388.65 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.03%, to 481.29 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.19%, to 352.45 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.8 billion in equities and NIS 2.68 billion in bonds.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index was unchanged for the week. The index is down 17.1% for the year to date.

Airport City led trading today, and fell 2.37%. Israel Chemicals rose 1.91%; Bank Leumi fell 0.64%; Bank Hapoalim rose 0.10%; and Shufersal rose 2.52% following the sale by Discount Investment of its 26% controlling stake.

Bet Shemesh Engines rose all of 25.91% after the company announced a 10-year, $100 million contract for parts for an advanced aero-engine program. Property & Building rose 4.70%, and Maytronics rose 4.02%.

There were steep declines in the energy sector, as the boost from Chevron's $5 billion takeover of Noble Energy wore off. Ratio Oil and Gas fell 11.71%; Delek Drilling fell 11.44%; and Delek Group fell 9.67%.

