search
Front > TASE report

Thu: Energy stocks retreat, Bet Shemesh Engines soars

23 Jul, 2020 18:54
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The market ended the week flat, as the energy sector weakened.  Bet Shemesh Engines was an outstanding advancer.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.73%, to 1,388.27 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.83%, to 1,388.65 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.03%, to 481.29 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.19%, to 352.45 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.8 billion in equities and NIS 2.68 billion in bonds.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index was unchanged for the week. The index is down 17.1% for the year to date.

Airport City led trading today, and fell 2.37%. Israel Chemicals rose 1.91%; Bank Leumi fell 0.64%; Bank Hapoalim rose 0.10%; and Shufersal rose 2.52% following the sale by Discount Investment of its 26% controlling stake.

Bet Shemesh Engines rose all of 25.91% after the company announced a 10-year, $100 million contract for parts for an advanced aero-engine program. Property & Building rose 4.70%, and Maytronics rose 4.02%.

There were steep declines in the energy sector, as the boost from Chevron's $5 billion takeover of Noble Energy wore off. Ratio Oil and Gas fell 11.71%; Delek Drilling fell 11.44%; and Delek Group fell 9.67%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 23, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018