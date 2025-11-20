Thu: Energy stocks weak, Nice continues slide

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.05%, to 3,359.36 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.11%, to 3,400.30 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.11%, to 582.53 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.05%, to 413.95 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.79 billion in equities and NIS 3.38 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.2%. The index is up 40.3% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.21% lower, at NIS 3.2590/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.81% lower, at NIS 3.7522/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 0.93%. Bank Hapoalim fell 1.13%; Discount Bank fell 1.81%; Nice systems continued its slide and fell a further 3.58%; and Elbit Systems rose 0.90%.

Notable advancers today were Opko Health, up 3.41%; Mivtach Shamir, up 2.99%; Bezeq parent company B Communications, up 2.91%; and Tower Semiconductor, up 2.70%. There was weakness in the energy sector: Isramco fell 6.98%, Tamar Petroleum fell 4.34%, and Ratio fell 4.14%. It was reported today that US energy and commodities firm Hartree Partners had signed a $4 billion deal to export LNG to Egypt, a main export customer for Israel’s gas reservoirs.

