Thu: Teva slide continues

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.69%, to 1,849.50 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.52%, to 1,920.86 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.57%, to 565.74 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.23%, to 383.73 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.24 billion in equities and NIS 5.15 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.6%. The index is up 23.4% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.19% lower, at NIS 3.1850/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.21% lower, at NIS 3.6948/€.

Teva led trading today, and fell a further 4.29% after reporting disappointing results yesterday. Bank Leumi fell 0.20%; Bank Hapoalim fell 0.51%; ICL fell 1.99%; and Elbit Systems fell 1.66%.

ElectReon fell 5.85%, Augwind fell 5.27%, and Perion Network fell 5.09%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 28, 2021.

