Thu: Fattal, Teva, Delek Group stand out as indices rise

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.74%, to 1,425.81 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.07%, to 1,407.20 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.27%, to 402.56 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 052%, to 354.73 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.72 billion in equities and NIS 6.72 billion in bonds..

In a shortened trading week because of Israel's Memorial Day and Independence Day, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 4.22%. The index is down 15.29% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.03% higher, at NIS 3.5000/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.48% higher, at NIS 3.8066/€.

The leading stocks were mixed today. Bank Leumi topped the trading table, and fell 2.12%. Bank Hapoalim rose 0.22%; Nice Systems fell 2.14%; Fattal rose 9.84%; and Teva rose 4.09%.

Kenon rose 18.08%, after announcing the sale of a further of 12% Chinese car venture Qoros for $220 million. Delek Group rose 7.45%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 30, 2020

