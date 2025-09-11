search
Thu: Financial stocks fall heavily

11 Sep, 2025 18:31
The main indices fell today, amid particular weakness in the banking and insurance sectors.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.01%%, to 3,092.88 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.07%, to 3,162.56 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.44%, to 566.91 points. The Tel Bond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.03%, to 405.5 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.0 billion in equities and NIS 4.49 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.09% higher, at 3.3390/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.05% lower, at 3.9015/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and fell 2.69%. Bank Leumi fell 2.52%; The Phoenix Holdings fell 2.19%; Teva rose 0.26%; and Discount Bank fell 2.86%.

Notable advancers today were Nova, up 4.45%; Nayax, up 1.99%; and El Al, up 1.70%. Clal Insurance fell 4.63%; Yochananof fell 3.82%; Carasso fell 3.74%; Migdal Insurance fell 3.65%; and Menora Mivtachim fell 3.39%

