Thu: Financial stocks fall heavily

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.01%%, to 3,092.88 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.07%, to 3,162.56 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.44%, to 566.91 points. The Tel Bond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.03%, to 405.5 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.0 billion in equities and NIS 4.49 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.09% higher, at 3.3390/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.05% lower, at 3.9015/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and fell 2.69%. Bank Leumi fell 2.52%; The Phoenix Holdings fell 2.19%; Teva rose 0.26%; and Discount Bank fell 2.86%.

Notable advancers today were Nova, up 4.45%; Nayax, up 1.99%; and El Al, up 1.70%. Clal Insurance fell 4.63%; Yochananof fell 3.82%; Carasso fell 3.74%; Migdal Insurance fell 3.65%; and Menora Mivtachim fell 3.39%

