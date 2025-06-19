search
Thu: Five straight sessions of rises

19 Jun, 2025 20:23
The main indices made it an entirely positive week today, with banks and insurance companies to the fore.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.03%, to 2,834.31 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.00%, to 2,868.81 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.68%, to 500.92 points. The Tel Bond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.21%, to 395.75 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.63 billion in equities and NIS 4.55 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.4% lower, at NIS 3.4840/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.64% lower, at NIS 3.9984/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 1.06%. Bank Hapoalim rose1.16%; The Phoenix Holdings, which received an "Overweight" recommendation from Barclays, rose 2.13%; Nice fell 2.22%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.43%.

Notable advancers today were Max Stock, up 5.23%; Carasso, up 4.95%; Next Vision, up 4.74%; and Harel, which also received an "Overweight" recommendation from Barclays, up 4.58%. AMRM fell 4.20% after its controlling shareholders announced a sale of shares below market, Elbit Systems fell 3.17%, and Bet Shemesh Engines, whose CEO sold options, fell 3.01%.

