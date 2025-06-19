Thu: Five straight sessions of rises

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.03%, to 2,834.31 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.00%, to 2,868.81 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.68%, to 500.92 points. The Tel Bond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.21%, to 395.75 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.63 billion in equities and NIS 4.55 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.4% lower, at NIS 3.4840/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.64% lower, at NIS 3.9984/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 1.06%. Bank Hapoalim rose1.16%; The Phoenix Holdings, which received an "Overweight" recommendation from Barclays, rose 2.13%; Nice fell 2.22%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.43%.

Notable advancers today were Max Stock, up 5.23%; Carasso, up 4.95%; Next Vision, up 4.74%; and Harel, which also received an "Overweight" recommendation from Barclays, up 4.58%. AMRM fell 4.20% after its controlling shareholders announced a sale of shares below market, Elbit Systems fell 3.17%, and Bet Shemesh Engines, whose CEO sold options, fell 3.01%.

