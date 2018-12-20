search
Thu: Global sell-off hits TASE

20 Dec, 2018 21:12
Teva again pulled the Tel Aviv 35 Index down today, although leading stock Bank Leumi actually rose.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell substantially today, in line with the general retreat on world markets. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.07%, to 1,526.55 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.98%, to 1,380.00 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.88%, to 336.37 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.30%, to 339.44 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.85 million in equities and NIS 6.0 billion in bonds..

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 4.4%. The index is up 1.1% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.03% higher, at NIS 3.7570/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.48% higher, at NIS 4.3045/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and went against the general trend, rising 0.25%. Teva fell 4.94%; Bank Hapoalim fell 0.48%; Nice Systems fell 2.42%; and Israel Chemicals fell 1.08%.

There were a few significant gains today: Ormat Technologies rose 1.87%, and Clal Insurance rose 0.69%. The decliners were, however, to the fore, with Opko Health shedding all of 14.36%, B Communications down 7.74%, and Gilat down 5.54%.

