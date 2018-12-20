Thu: Global sell-off hits TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell substantially today, in line with the general retreat on world markets. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.07%, to 1,526.55 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.98%, to 1,380.00 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.88%, to 336.37 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.30%, to 339.44 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.85 million in equities and NIS 6.0 billion in bonds..

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 4.4%. The index is up 1.1% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.03% higher, at NIS 3.7570/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.48% higher, at NIS 4.3045/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and went against the general trend, rising 0.25%. Teva fell 4.94%; Bank Hapoalim fell 0.48%; Nice Systems fell 2.42%; and Israel Chemicals fell 1.08%.

There were a few significant gains today: Ormat Technologies rose 1.87%, and Clal Insurance rose 0.69%. The decliners were, however, to the fore, with Opko Health shedding all of 14.36%, B Communications down 7.74%, and Gilat down 5.54%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 20, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018