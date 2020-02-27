Thu: Gripped by virus, feverish TASE plunges

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell sharply today as coronavirus fever gripped world markets. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 4.54% to 1,601.81 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 4.14% to 1,542.55 points and the BlueTech Global Index fell 4.74% to 387.62 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.29% to 367.12 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.36 billion in equities and NIS 4.59 billion in bonds.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index is down 7.1% on the week and down 4.8% since the start of the year.

On the foreign exchange market today, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down0.232% from Wednesday at NIS 3.434/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.478% at NIS 3.759/€.

On the market, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 17.37% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 5.99% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 7.87%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 4.21%, LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 8.59%,Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 3.18% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 5.12%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.95% on the day's biggest trading turnover, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 2.75%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 4.20% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 2.24%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 2.58% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 0.37% after yesterday's big fall.

