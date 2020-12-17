Thu: Ham-Let soars in flat market

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange closed mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.02%, to 1,471.80 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.01%, to 1,533.01 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.12%, to 517.38 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.13%, to 365.81 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.99 billion in equities and NIS 2.66 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.1%. The index is down 12.6% for the year to date.

Nice Systems led trading today, and rose 3.05%. Bank Leumi rose 0.58%; Discount Bank fell 1.36%; Bank Hapoalim fell 0.45%; and Elbit Systems rose 4.31%.

Ham-Let, which California-based Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. announced today it would buy for $348 million cash, representing a 33.56% premium on the company's closing price of NIS 47.92 per share yesterday. rose 26.25%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 17, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020