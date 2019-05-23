Thu: Heavy falls on TASE in line with global trend

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.13%, to 1,563.97 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.08%, to 1,448.11 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.16%, to 368.24 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.20%, to 358.06 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.22 billion in equities and NIS 4.05 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.11% higher, at NIS 3.6510/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.15% lower, at NIS 4.0261/€.

Trading took place today against a background of further sharpening of the US-China trade dispute, and substantial declines on world markets. All five leading stocks fell. Discount Bank led trading, and fell 0.36%. Maytronics, which reported first quarter results showing 16% growth in revenue and a 19% higher profit than in the corresponding quarter, nevertheless fell 1.59%. Nice Systems fell 1.69; Bank Leumi fell 0.74%; and Bezeq fell 1.60%. Opko Health fell 5.49% and Menora Mivtachim fell 3.66%.

There however some notable advancers. Klil rose 6.54%; Electra rose 2.90%; and Israel Corporation rose 2.21%.

