Thu: Heavy falls on TASE in line with global trend

23 May, 2019 20:19
As the temperature rose in the US-China trade war, stock markets dipped worldwide today, and all five leading stocks in Tel Aviv fell.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.13%, to 1,563.97 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.08%, to 1,448.11 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.16%, to 368.24 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.20%, to 358.06 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.22 billion in equities and NIS 4.05 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.11% higher, at NIS 3.6510/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.15% lower, at NIS 4.0261/€.

Trading took place today against a background of further sharpening of the US-China trade dispute, and substantial declines on world markets. All five leading stocks fell. Discount Bank led trading, and fell 0.36%. Maytronics, which reported first quarter results showing 16% growth in revenue and a 19% higher profit than in the corresponding quarter, nevertheless fell 1.59%. Nice Systems fell 1.69; Bank Leumi fell 0.74%; and Bezeq fell 1.60%. Opko Health fell 5.49% and Menora Mivtachim fell 3.66%.

There however some notable advancers. Klil rose 6.54%; Electra rose 2.90%; and Israel Corporation rose 2.21%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 23, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

