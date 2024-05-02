Thu: High turnover in equities as indices revised

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.46%, to 1,939.48 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.35%, to 1,962.15 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.22%, to 420.54 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.23%, to 373.98 points. Turnover totaled NIS 6.89 billion in equities and NIS 4.46 billion in bonds.

For the two-week period April 21-May 2, which included the Passover holiday, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.4%. The index is up 4% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.05% lower, at NIS 3.7380/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.24% higher, at NIS 4.0011/€.

Teva led trading today, and closed flat. Shufersal fell 3.09%; Nice Systems fell 1.30%; Ashtrom rose 2.91%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.33%.

Notable advancers today were Ackerstein, up 5.14%; Enlight, up 4.91%; Navitas, up 4.81%; and Shikun & Binui, up 4.65%. Turpaz fell 4.55%; Delta Brands fell 4.53%, and Telsys fell 4.37%.

Today’s unusually high turnover in equities is explained by changes in the make-up of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Indices. Fattal Holdings and Shufersal were promoted to the Tel Aviv 35 Index, while Ashtrom and Shikun & Binui were relegated from it to the Tel Aviv 90 list.

