Thu: High turnover in equities as indices revised

2 May, 2024 21:08
Globes correspondent

The main indices rose today on brisk trading as positions were adjusted for stocks moving between indices.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.46%, to 1,939.48 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.35%, to 1,962.15 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.22%, to 420.54 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.23%, to 373.98 points. Turnover totaled NIS 6.89 billion in equities and NIS 4.46 billion in bonds.

For the two-week period April 21-May 2, which included the Passover holiday, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.4%. The index is up 4% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.05% lower, at NIS 3.7380/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.24% higher, at NIS 4.0011/€.

Teva led trading today, and closed flat. Shufersal fell 3.09%; Nice Systems fell 1.30%; Ashtrom rose 2.91%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.33%.

Notable advancers today were Ackerstein, up 5.14%; Enlight, up 4.91%; Navitas, up 4.81%; and Shikun & Binui, up 4.65%. Turpaz fell 4.55%; Delta Brands fell 4.53%, and Telsys fell 4.37%.

Today’s unusually high turnover in equities is explained by changes in the make-up of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Indices. Fattal Holdings and Shufersal were promoted to the Tel Aviv 35 Index, while Ashtrom and Shikun & Binui were relegated from it to the Tel Aviv 90 list.

