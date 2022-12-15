Thu: ICL slides as TA 35 ends week down 1.4%

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.96%, to 1,820.54 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.84%, to 1,841.68 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.49%, to 347.69 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.01%, to 350.18 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.78 billion in equities and NIS 2.85 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.4%. The index is down 8.0% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.44% higher, at NIS 3.4250/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.16% higher, at NIS 0.16/€.

All five leading stocks fell today. ICL led trading, and fell 4.31%. It was reported today that ICL unit Rotem Amfert will pay NIS 115 million to settle claims arising from the pollution it caused in the Nahal Ashalim nature reserve in 2017. Bank Leumi fell 1.20%; Nice Systems fell 1.60%; Bank Hapoalim fell 2.53%; and Discount Bank fell 1.13%.

Notable advancers today were Carasso, up 5.65%; Plasson, up 5.41%; and Doral Energy, up 3.97%. ICL parent company Israel Corporation fell 5.71%; Nova Measuring Instruments fell 4.35%; and Novolog fell 4.05%.

