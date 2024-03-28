Thu: Indices edge down despite strong banks

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.02%, to 1,998.25 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.05%, to 2,033.36 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 1.13%, to 429.64 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.03%, to 372.41 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.34 billion in equities and NIS 8.27 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.9%. The index is up 7.1% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.57% higher, at NIS 3.6810/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.36% higher, at NIS 3.9791/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and rose 0.52%. Bank Leumi rose 0.79%; Teva fell 0.57%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.85%; and Nice Systems rose 1.18%.

Notable advancers today were Opko Health, up 10.50%; Isracard, up 8.15%; and Plasson, up 5.43%. Telsys fell 6.91%; Next Vision fell 5.34%; and Ashdod Refinery fell 4.60%.

