Thu: Indices edge down despite strong banks

28 Mar, 2024 21:03
Globes correspondent

The main indices fell slightly today, but the Tel Aviv 35 Index still ended the week ahead.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.02%, to 1,998.25 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.05%, to 2,033.36 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 1.13%, to 429.64 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.03%, to 372.41 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.34 billion in equities and NIS 8.27 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.9%. The index is up 7.1% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.57% higher, at NIS 3.6810/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.36% higher, at NIS 3.9791/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and rose 0.52%. Bank Leumi rose 0.79%; Teva fell 0.57%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.85%; and Nice Systems rose 1.18%.

Notable advancers today were Opko Health, up 10.50%; Isracard, up 8.15%; and Plasson, up 5.43%. Telsys fell 6.91%; Next Vision fell 5.34%; and Ashdod Refinery fell 4.60%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 28, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.

