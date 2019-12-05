Thu: Indices fall as Teva dips

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.24%, to 1,677.68 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.13%, to 1,598.58 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.15%, to 383.74 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.17%, to 369.51 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.01 billion in equities and NIS 2.98 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.5%. The index is up 14.6% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.12% lower, at NIS 3.4670/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.01% lower, at NIS 3.8464/€.

Teva led trading today, and fell 4.07%. Perrigo rose 0.86%; Industrial Buildings fell 0.60%; Bank Hapoalim fell 0.40%; and Nice Systems fell 1.54%.

Prominent advancers today were Hadera Paper, up 5.32%, AFI Properties, up 3.99%; and Ham-Let, up 3.93%. Electra fell 3%.

