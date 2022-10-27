Thu: Indices fall, but end week ahead

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.04%, to 1,933.82 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.08%, to 1,956.84 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.13%, to 383.18 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.03%, to 353.54 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.95 billion in equities and NIS 5.46 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.4%. The index is down 2.2% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.69% higher, at NIS 3.5250/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.80% higher, at NIS 3.5386/€.

ICL (Israel Chemicals) led trading today, and rose 0.93%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.75%; Elbit Systems fell 2.53%; Discount Bank fell 0.45%; and Bank Leumi fell 0.39%.

Notable advancers today were Shikun & Binui, up 4.83%; Fattal Hotels, up 4.49%; and Big, up 4.15%. One Tech fell 5.11%; Veridis fell 4.47%; and G City fell 4.20%.

