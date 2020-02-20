Thu: Indices fall despite leading stock Teva's strength

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.52%, to 1,725.09 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.58%, to 1,666.96 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.04%, to 427.84 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.05%, to 370.02 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.49 billion in equities and NIS 3.76 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.3%. The index is up 2.5% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.23% higher, at NIS 3.4320/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.22% higher, at NIS 3.7034/€.

Teva led trading today, and rose 2.93%. Airport City fell 1.03%; Nice Systems rose 0.59%; Bank Leumi fell 1.48%; and Discount Bank fell 2.36%.

Notable advancers today included Compugen which rose 7.84% on news of an expanded agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb, and IDI Insurance, up 2.72%. Israel Land Development fell 3.50%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 20, 2020

