Thu: Main indices fall despite strong banks

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.10%, to 1,362.68 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.37%, to 1,340.71 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.35%, to 451.95 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.33%, to 350.43 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.02 billion in equities and NIS 2.49 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 4.4%. The index is down 19% for the year to date.

The banking sector showed strength today. Bank Leumi led trading, and rose 1.30%. Bank Hapoalim rose 5.30%; Discount Bank rose 4.52%; Nice Systems fell 0.22%; and Teva fell 0.78%.

BATM was a notable advancer today, rising 5.33%. Delta Galil fell 10.86% after reporting a $30 million loss for the first quarter. The company estimates that the coronavirus pandemic cost it $53 million in lost sales. Delek Group fell 8.44%; Kamada fell 6.52%; and Ormat fell 6.33%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 25, 2020

