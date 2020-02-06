Thu: Indices rise despite leading stocks' declines

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.71%, to 1,727.06 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.49%, to 1,655.07 points ; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.48%, to 424.54 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.23%, to 368.36 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.55 billion in equities and NIS 2.57 billion in bonds..

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.1%. The index is up 2.6% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.38% lower, at NIS 3.4390/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.55% lower, at NIS 3.7817/€.

The main indices rose today despite the fact that four of the five leading stock fell, three of them substantially. Industrial Buildings led trading, and fell 4.16%. Electra fell 4.23%; Paz rose 6.66%; Liveperson fell 3.13%; and Teva corrected after its recent gains, falling 0.36%.

Partner rose 5.33%, while Energean was a notable decliner, falling 3.92%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 6, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020