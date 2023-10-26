Thu: Isracard slumps

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.73%, to 1,605.20 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.19%, to 1,608.42 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.73%, to 322.44 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.53%, to 349.17 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.94 billion in equities and NIS 7.05 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 3.8%. The index is down 10.7% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.39% higher, at NIS 4.079/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.02% higher, at NIS 4.2975/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 0.68%. Bank Hapoalim fell 1.02%; Discount Bank rose 0.53%; Nice Systems fell 1.59%; and Elbit Systems fell 1.01%.

Apollo Power rose 7.28%, while Isracard fell 14.19% and Meshek Energy fell 6.73%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 26, 2023.

