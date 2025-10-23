Thu: Late rally sees TASE end week higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today after strong gains in a late rally. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.63% to 3,199.10 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.69% to 3,277.02 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.23% to 581.57 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.09% to 418.85 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.07 billion in equities and NIS 5.90 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.334% higher from Wednesday, at NIS 3.309/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.366% higher, at NIS 3.835/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.39% on the day's biggest trading turnover. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 4.04% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 5.05% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Phoenix Financial (TASE: PHOE) rose 2.76%, Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 1.21% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.22%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 1.35% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ fell 1.86%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.89% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 0.67%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 23, 2025.