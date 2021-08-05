Thu: Leading stock Teva up strongly, as main indices decline

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.23%, to 1,689.87 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.27%, to 1,754.03 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.24%, to 553.87 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.03%, to 372.54 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.35 billion in equities and NIS 2.86 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.1%. The index is up 12.7% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.03% higher, at NIS 3.2140/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.08% lower, at NIS 3.8059/€.

Teva led trading today, and rose 2.32%. Nice Systems, which reported second quarter results today, fell 1.53%; Bayside rose 1.61%; Big fell 1.99%; and Israel Corporation fell 3.81%.

Freshmarket, which is being acquired by Paz, rose 9.83%, while Paz itself fell 10%. Partner rose 6.65%, and Supergas rose 5.34%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 5, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020