Thu: Leumi lifts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.54%, to 1,872.68 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.36%, to 1,905.14 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.23% to 379.47 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.11% to 364.65 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.08 billion in equities and NIS 1.52 billion in bonds. The TASE reopens Tuesday after the Simchat Torah holiday.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.309% from yesterday, at NIS 3.576/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.318% higher at NIS 3.471/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 2.20% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.07%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.81%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.76%, and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 1.85%.

Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) rose 2.65% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Energean plc. (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 2.46% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.48%.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 5.34% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, completing a fall of over 19% in the past three trading sessions. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.55% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.97%.

