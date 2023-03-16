Thu: Liveperson, Apollo Power nosedive

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange were mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.09%, to 1,725.50 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.12%, to 1,709.40 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.43%, to 327.20 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.11%, to 349.13 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.01 billion in equities and NIS 4.32 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 4.1%. The index is down 4.0% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.71% higher, at NIS 3.6670/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.63% higher, at NIS 3.8828/€.

ICL led trading today, and fell 1.33%. Bank Hapoalim rose 1.61%; Bank Leumi rose 0.42%; Nice Systems rose 3.77%; and Discount Bank rose 1.04%.

Notable advancers today were Delek Automotive Systems, up 5.93%; Perion Network, up 4.73%; Opko Health, up 4.68%; and Sapiens, up 4.28%.

Liveperson plunged 47.97% after reporting a loss of $226 million for 2022. At the end of the year, the company had $392 million cash versus $737 million debt to convertible bondholders. Flexible solar panel company Apollo Power fell 8.38% following an Israel Securities Authority raid on its offices in an investigation of suspicions of insider trading.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 16, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.