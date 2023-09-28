search
Front

Thu: Main indices edge higher

28 Sep, 2023 19:06
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The four most heavily traded stocks today were all banks, and all rose.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.04%, to 1,844.88 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.24%, to 1,874.74 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.31%, to 370.00 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.03%, to 359.95 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.66 billion in equities and NIS 4.93 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.03% higher, at NIS 3.8490/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.08% higher, at NIS 4.0575/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and rose 1.47%. United Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.92%; Bank Leumi rose 0.29%; Discount Bank rose 1.38%; and Nice Systems fell 0.78%.

Notable advancers today were IES, up 4.45%; Duniec, up 4.20%; and Zephyrus, up 3.88%. Oramed fell 5.42% and Alony Hetz fell 3.55%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 28, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018