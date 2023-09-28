Thu: Main indices edge higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.04%, to 1,844.88 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.24%, to 1,874.74 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.31%, to 370.00 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.03%, to 359.95 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.66 billion in equities and NIS 4.93 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.03% higher, at NIS 3.8490/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.08% higher, at NIS 4.0575/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and rose 1.47%. United Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.92%; Bank Leumi rose 0.29%; Discount Bank rose 1.38%; and Nice Systems fell 0.78%.

Notable advancers today were IES, up 4.45%; Duniec, up 4.20%; and Zephyrus, up 3.88%. Oramed fell 5.42% and Alony Hetz fell 3.55%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 28, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.