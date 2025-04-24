Thu: Main indices edge upwards

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose slightly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.04%, to 2,506.94 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index also rose 0.04%, to 2,553.28 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 0.26%, to 448.16 points. The Tel Bond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.04%, to 391.36 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.67 billion in equities and NIS 4.23 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.7%. The index is up 4.7% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.55% lower, at 3.6480/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.72% lower, at 4.1521/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and rose 0.69%. Bank Leumi rose 0.17%; Elbit Systems fell 1.50%; Teva fell 1.38%; and ICL fell 0.54%/

Notable advancers today were Palram, up 5.07%; Nova, up 4.12%; Navitas, up 4.11%; and Alony Hetz, up 3.69%. Opko Health fell 5.80%, and Electra fell 4.81%.

