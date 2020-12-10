search
Front > TASE report

Thu: Main indices fall as Teva weakens

10 Dec, 2020 22:01
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The leading stocks were mixed today, but despite falling back, the Tel Aviv 35 Index ended the week ahead.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.73%, to 1,472.62 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.65%, to 1,521.14 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.07%, to 513.74 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.01%, to 364.03 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.67 billion in equities and NIS 2.06 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.8%. The index is down 12.5% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.15% lower, at NIS 3.2510/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.46% lower, at NIS 3.9285/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 0.67%. Bank Hapoalim fell 0.77%; Bezeq rose 2.22%; Nice Systems fell 0.22%; and Teva fell 2.01%.

Smart road company ElectReon was a notable advancer, rising 7.71%. Fattal Hotels rose 4.52%. Arko Holdings fell 9.74%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 10, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018