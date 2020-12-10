Thu: Main indices fall as Teva weakens

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.73%, to 1,472.62 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.65%, to 1,521.14 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.07%, to 513.74 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.01%, to 364.03 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.67 billion in equities and NIS 2.06 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.8%. The index is down 12.5% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.15% lower, at NIS 3.2510/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.46% lower, at NIS 3.9285/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 0.67%. Bank Hapoalim fell 0.77%; Bezeq rose 2.22%; Nice Systems fell 0.22%; and Teva fell 2.01%.

Smart road company ElectReon was a notable advancer, rising 7.71%. Fattal Hotels rose 4.52%. Arko Holdings fell 9.74%.

