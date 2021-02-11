Thu: Main indices fall as Teva slide continues

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.80%, to 1,605.92 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.03%, to 1,664.01 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.16%, to 678.05 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.22%, to 370.98 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.81 billion in equities and NIS 2.97 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.3%. The index is up 7.1% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.22% higher, at NIS 3.26/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was also set 0.22% higher, at NIS 3.9514/€.

Teva led trading today, and continued its slide following the release of its fourth quarter financials yesterday, falling by a further 3.83%. Ormat Technologies fell 1.24%; Enlight fell 5.04%; ICL, which reported strong quarterly results today, rose 0.32%; and Bank Leumi fell 1.49%.

Besides Enlight, Gilat (down 5.70%) and Menivim (down 4.64%) were among the sharpest decliners.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 11, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021