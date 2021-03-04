Thu: Main indices fall despite strong banks

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.10%, to 1,549.12 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.07%, to 1,613.50 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.60%, to 602.55 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.7%, to 371.38 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.21 billion in equities and NIS 4.54 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.7%. The index is up 2.7% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.76% higher, at NIS 3.3120/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.45% higher, at NIS 3.9838/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 2.31%. Bank Hapoalim rose 0.46%; Nice Systems fell 2.50%; Ormat Technologies fell 1.27%; and AFI Properties rose 3.99%.

Prominent advancers were Hadera Paper, up 7.38%, and Dele Automotive Systems, up 4.58%. Gilat fell 13.12% and Aquarius fell 11.72%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 4, 2021

