Thu: Main indices fall despite strong banks

4 Mar, 2021 20:27
Rises by the big two banks could not prevent the Tel Aviv 25 Index posting another negative week.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.10%, to 1,549.12 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.07%, to 1,613.50 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.60%, to 602.55 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.7%, to 371.38 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.21 billion in equities and NIS 4.54 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.7%. The index is up 2.7% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.76% higher, at NIS 3.3120/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.45% higher, at NIS 3.9838/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 2.31%. Bank Hapoalim rose 0.46%; Nice Systems fell 2.50%; Ormat Technologies fell 1.27%; and AFI Properties rose 3.99%.

Prominent advancers were Hadera Paper, up 7.38%, and Dele Automotive Systems, up 4.58%. Gilat fell 13.12% and Aquarius fell 11.72%.

