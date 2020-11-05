Thu: Main indices rise again, Teva slumps

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.29%, to 1,373.98 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.38%, to 1'416.01 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.37%, to 497.90 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.28%, to 356.71 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.02 billion in equities and NIS 3.18 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 3.3%. The index is down 18.4% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.85% lower, at NIS 3.3810/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.07% lower, at NIS 3.9936/€.

IFF, which is shortly to be delisted from the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, led trading, and fell 1.17%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.21%; Perrigo rose 3.29%; Teva, which released third quarter financials today that included a $4.6 billion write-down of goodwill, fell 8.30%; and Bank Hapoalim rose 0.79%.

Among today's notable advancers were Clal Insurance, up 8.01%; Camtek, up 5.99%; Sapiens, up 5.02%; and Liveperson, up 4.72%.

