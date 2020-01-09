Thu: Main indices rise but close a negative week

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.15%, to 1,678.86 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.12%, to 1,623.66 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.79%, to 407.78 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.04%, to 370.68 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.01 billion in equities and NIS 2.89 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.9%. The index is down 0.3% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.17% higher, at NIS 3.4710/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.01% lower, at NIS 3.8553/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 0.04%. Bank Hapoalim rose 0.87%; Shikun & Binui rose 4.52%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.37%, and Discount Bank closed flat. Among prominent decliners today, Tamar Petroleum, which announced a NIS 140 million equity offering, fell 7.64%, IDI Insurance fell 5.59%, and Clal Insurance fell 4.29%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 9, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020