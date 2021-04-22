Thu: Main indices rise with leading stocks mixed

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.13%, to 1,633.03 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.33%, to 1,698.43 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.42%, to 582.49 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.02%, to 317.17 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.48 billion in equities and NIS 2.95 billion in bonds.

Over the past two weeks (last week was a short week on the TASE because of Memorial Day and Independence Day) the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.1%. The index is up 8.9% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market today, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.18% higher, at NIS 3.2620/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.56% higher, at NIS 3.9325/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and rose 0.35%. The remaining leading stocks were mixed. Bank Leumi fell 0.04%; Discount Bank rose 1.24%; Nice Systems fell 1.64%; and Teva rose 0.78%.

Notable advancers today were Paz, up 6.04%, Doral, up 5.39%, and Cellcom, up 5.08%. Delek Group fell 3.72%.

