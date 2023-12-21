Thu: Main indices slip at end of positive week

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.80%, to 1,850.89 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index also fell 0.80%, to 1,880.36 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.00%, to 369.67 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.47%, to 368.65 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.5 billion in equities and NIS 4.5 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.8%. The index is up 3.0% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.88% lower, at NIS 3.6160/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.49% lower, at NIS 3.9705/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 0.68%. Discount Bank fell 0.76%; Nice Systems fell 2.42%; Bank Hapoalim rose 0.34%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.79%.

Notable advancers today were Azrieli Group, up 2.67%; Tadiran, up 2.25%; and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, up 2.01%. Blue Square fell 5.41%; Malam Team fell 4.88%; Carasso fell 3.63%; and Maytronics fell 3.60%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 21, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.