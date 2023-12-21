search
Thu: Main indices slip at end of positive week

21 Dec, 2023 19:04
With the exception of Bank Hapoalim, the five leading stocks all fell today, headed by Bank Leumi.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.80%, to 1,850.89 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index also fell 0.80%, to 1,880.36 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.00%, to 369.67 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.47%, to 368.65 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.5 billion in equities and NIS 4.5 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.8%. The index is up 3.0% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.88% lower, at NIS 3.6160/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.49% lower, at NIS 3.9705/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 0.68%. Discount Bank fell 0.76%; Nice Systems fell 2.42%; Bank Hapoalim rose 0.34%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.79%.

Notable advancers today were Azrieli Group, up 2.67%; Tadiran, up 2.25%; and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, up 2.01%. Blue Square fell 5.41%; Malam Team fell 4.88%; Carasso fell 3.63%; and Maytronics fell 3.60%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 21, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.

