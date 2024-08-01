Thu: Banks lead indices down

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.40%, to 1,981.51 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.54%, to 1,967.27 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.35%, to 410.29 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.03%, to 364.10 points. Turnover was NIS 4.96 billion in equities and NIS 1.97 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 3.2%. The index is up 6.3% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.66% higher, at NIS 3.7920/$, and the shekel-euro rate was set 0.23% higher, at NIS 4.0902.

Nice led trading today, and rose 0.41%. Teva rose 1.81%; Bank Leumi fell 3.34%; Nova fell 1.79%; and Discount Bank fell 2.85%. Notable advancers today were Perion Network, up 9.25%; El Al, up 2.80%; and Elbit Systems, up 2.55%. Isrotel fell 7.63%; ISSTA fell 6.11%; Sapiens fell 6.09%; Isras fell 5.75%; and Property & Building fell 5.49%. Bank Hapoalim fell 2.85%.

