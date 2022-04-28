search
Thu: NICE Systems leads TASE rebound

28 Apr, 2022 19:12
NICE Systems and the banks led the gains today but Ormat lost ground.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.15%, to 2,016.87 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.06%, to 2,109.19 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.46% to 454.24 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.08% to 380.71 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.89 billion in equities and NIS 3.30 billion in bonds.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.1% over the past two weeks and is up 2% since the start of the year.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.150% from Wednesday, at NIS 3.320/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.923% lower at NIS 3.488/€.

On the market, NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.52% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.15%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.88% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.35%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, rising 2.26% on the biggest trading turnover today. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.20%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.37%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.80%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.13% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. The only other three stocks on the Tel Aviv 35 Index which fell today were Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA), which fell 0.90%, Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN), which fell 0.85% and Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN), which fell 0.95%.

