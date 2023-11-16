search
Thu: NICE Systems lifts TASE

16 Nov, 2023 18:18
NICE Systems rose strongly on strong Q3 results while Tower gave up some of its recent gains.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.99%, to 1,721.96 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.13% to 1,743.31 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.20% to 332.03 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.39% to 368.38 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.64 billion in equities and NIS 3.65 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.319% from Wednesday, at NIS 3.779/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.301% higher at NIS 4.102/€.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) led the market today, rising 8.07% on the day's biggest trading turnover, for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, after reporting strong third quarter results. NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) rose 4.17%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 1.31% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.83%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.33%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.07%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 3.45% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) fell 3.25%, Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 2.97% and Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 3.04%.

