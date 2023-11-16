Thu: NICE Systems lifts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.99%, to 1,721.96 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.13% to 1,743.31 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.20% to 332.03 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.39% to 368.38 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.64 billion in equities and NIS 3.65 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.319% from Wednesday, at NIS 3.779/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.301% higher at NIS 4.102/€.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) led the market today, rising 8.07% on the day's biggest trading turnover, for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, after reporting strong third quarter results. NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) rose 4.17%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 1.31% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.83%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.33%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.07%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 3.45% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) fell 3.25%, Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 2.97% and Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 3.04%.

