Thu: NICE plunge drags TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.53% to 2,514.57 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.55% to 2,588.40 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.52% to 489.09 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.06% to 400.56 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.85 billion in equities and NIS 2.83 billion in bonds. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.6% for the week.

The Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.028% today from Wednesday, at NIS 3.542/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.089% higher at NIS 3.697/€.

Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) led the market today, falling 7.9% on the day's biggest trading turnover, after delays in regulatory approval to build data centers in Norway. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 14.61% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, after providing disappointing 2025 guidance. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 2.52% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.01%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.22%, and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.35% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.14%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.65% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 4.71% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) rose 3.47% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 4.31%.

