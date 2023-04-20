Thu: Nice Systems continues slide

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.83%, to 1,712.47 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.71%, to 1,702.14 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.75%, to 330.40 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.13%, to 351.84 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.73 billion in equities and NIS 2.43 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.6%. The index is down 4.7% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.14% lower, at NIS 3.6540/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.27% higher, at NIS 4.0092/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 1.03%. Bank Hapoalim fell 0.27%; Discount Bank fell 1.68%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.97%; and Nice Systems fell 3.02%.

Telecommunications companies Cellcom and Partner rose strongly today, by 6.85% and 5.75% respectively. Doral Energy fell 5.99%; Maytronics, which announced downsizing plans, fell 5.94%; Perion Network fell 4.69%; and G City fell 4.60%.

