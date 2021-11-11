Thu: Nice Systems leads market rise

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.67%, to 1,888.00 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.39%, to 1,973.86 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.33%, to 580.08 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.03%, to 383.11 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.66 billion in equities and NIS 3.05 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.1%. The index is up 26.0% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.35% higher, at NIS 3.1200/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.40% lower, at NIS 3.5773/€.

Nice Systems, which reported strong third quarter results, led trading today, and rose 9.63%. Bank Leumi rose 0.79%; ICL fell 1.20%; Bank Hapoalim rose 0.16%; and Azrieli Group fell 0.17%.

