search
Front > TASE report

Thu: Nice Systems leads market rise

11 Nov, 2021 18:43
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The main indices rose today, with Nice Systems boosted by its quarterly financials, to make it another positive week.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.67%, to 1,888.00 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.39%, to 1,973.86 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.33%, to 580.08 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.03%, to 383.11 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.66 billion in equities and NIS 3.05 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.1%. The index is up 26.0% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.35% higher, at NIS 3.1200/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.40% lower, at NIS 3.5773/€.

Nice Systems, which reported strong third quarter results, led trading today, and rose 9.63%. Bank Leumi rose 0.79%; ICL fell 1.20%; Bank Hapoalim rose 0.16%; and Azrieli Group fell 0.17%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 11, 2021.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2021.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018