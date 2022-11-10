Thu: Nice Systems soars on Q3 results as market rallies

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rallied towards the end of trading today following the release of lower than expected inflation figures in the US. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.69%, to 1,981.04 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 2.84%, to 1,990.89 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.2%, to 376.65 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.31%, to 352.02 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.79 billion in equities and NIS 4.66 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 3.5%. The index is up 0.2% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.56% higher, at NIS 3.5630/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.56% lower, at NIS 3.5452/€.

ICL led trading today, and rose 1.62%. Nice Systems shot up 18.57% after releasing third quarter financials showing year-on-year revenue growth of 12.3% and non-GAAP EPS up 14.3% at $1.92. Bank Leumi rose 1.05%; Bank Hapoalim rose 1.17%; and Discount Bank rose 2.22%.

Notable advancers today, besides Nice Systems, were Property & Building, up 11.24%; Electra, up 10.30%, and Paz Oil, up 9% after announcing an allocation of 15% of the shares in Ashdod Oil Refinery to Shapir Engineering and Industry at a NIS 1.45 billion post money valuation, and the distribution of shares in the refinery to shareholders as a dividend in kind.

Delek Group fell 5.08%, and Shufersal fell 4.02% after Aaron Frenkel pulled out of talks on buying control of the company.

