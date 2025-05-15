Thu: Nice, banks lead fall

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.37%, to 2,629.53 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.21%, to 2,678.10 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.37%, to 474.37 points. The Tel Bond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.01%, to 393.23 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.9 billion in equities and NIS 4.48 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.3%. The index is up 9.8% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.53% lower, at 3.5400/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.95% lower, at 3.9602/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and fell 0.38%. Bank Leumi fell 0.17%; Nice fell 7.56% after releasing its first quarter financials despite raising its EPS guidance; Nova fell 2.03%; and Teva fell 0.36%.

Notable advancers today were Telsys, up 4.93%; Mega Or, up 3.35%; Plasson, up 3.29%; and AMRM, up 3.26%. Aura fell 3.47%, Veridis fell 2.92%, and Doral Energy fell 2.89%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 15, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.