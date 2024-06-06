Thu: Nice corrects, banks dip

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.72%, to 1,965.87 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.99%, to 1,943.94 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.27%, to 416.55 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.17%, to 372.23 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.87 billion in equities and NIS 4.31 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.7%. The index is up 5.4% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.40% higher, at NIS 3.7240/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.46% higher, at NIS 4.0498/€.

Nice led trading today, and rose 2.09%. Bank Hapoalim fell 1.46%; Bank Leumi fell 1.54%; Teva rose 1.22%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 3.11%.

Notable advancers today were Audiocodes, up 5.53% and Nova, up 5.02%. Israel Shipyards fell 5.15%; Partner fell 4.77%; Next Vision fell 4.77%; and Bazan fell 4.72%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 6, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.72%, to 1,965.87 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.99%, to 1,943.94 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.27%, to 416.55 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.17%, to 372.23 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.87 billion in equities and NIS 4.31 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.7%. The index is up 5.4% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.40% higher, at NIS 3.7240/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.46% higher, at NIS 4.0498/€.

Nice led trading today, and rose 2.09%. Bank Hapoalim fell 1.46%; Bank Leumi fell 1.54%; Teva rose 1.22%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 3.11%.

Notable advancers today were Audiocodes, up 5.53% and Nova, up 5.02%. Israel Shipyards fell 5.15%; Partner fell 4.77%; Next Vision fell 4.77%; and Bazan fell 4.72%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 6, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.