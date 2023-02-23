Thu: Nice dips on Q4 results

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.71%, to 1,747.43 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.78%, to 1,752.20 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.78%, to 344.31 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.05%, to 350.45 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.04 billion in equities and NIS 4.47 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 3.0%. The index is down 2.8% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 1.37% higher, at NIS 3.6130/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 1.49% higher, at NIS 3.8364/€.

Nice Systems led trading today, and fell 5.58%. Nice reported 2022 results that were behind the analysts’ consensus estimate on revenue but ahead on earnings per share. Its 2023 revenue guidance, at $2.345-2.365 billion, is also behind the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion, while the earnings guidance is in line with the estimate of $8.38, at $8.28-8.48.

After Nice in the top five traded stocks today was Bank Leumi, which fell 0.54%. Bank Hapoalim fell 0.52%; ICL rose 0.69%; and Teva rose 1.42%.

Notable advancers today were real estate company Duniec, up 4.86%, Shapir Engineering, up 4.01%, and Delek Automotive Systems, up 3.71%. Aura fell 6.36%; Ormat fell 5.81%, and Danel fell 4.18%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 23, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.